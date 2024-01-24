Pennon Group Plc Announces Dividend of GBX 14.04 (LON:PNN)

Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, November 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 14.04 ($0.18) per share on Friday, April 5th. This represents a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Pennon Group Price Performance

PNN stock opened at GBX 718.50 ($9.13) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 340.01. Pennon Group has a one year low of GBX 532.83 ($6.77) and a one year high of GBX 952.50 ($12.10). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -11,891.67, a P/E/G ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 737.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 689.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,090 ($13.85) target price on shares of Pennon Group in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 965.83 ($12.27).

About Pennon Group

Pennon Group Plc provides clean water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It provides water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; water-only services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire; and water and wastewater retail services to non-household customers in Great Britain.

