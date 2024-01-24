Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Shares Sold by ORG Partners LLC

ORG Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 83.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,681 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PNR. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pentair during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. raised its stake in Pentair by 87.1% during the 3rd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 9,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 4,266 shares during the last quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd purchased a new stake in Pentair during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,813,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Pentair by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Pentair by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 339,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,963,000 after acquiring an additional 27,519 shares during the last quarter. 88.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director T Michael Glenn sold 2,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.40, for a total transaction of $145,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,796,309.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Pentair news, Director T Michael Glenn sold 2,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.40, for a total value of $145,544.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,796,309.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 4,000 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $243,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,535 shares in the company, valued at $1,126,371.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,520 shares of company stock worth $541,965. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Pentair stock opened at $71.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.20. Pentair plc has a 12 month low of $49.52 and a 12 month high of $73.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $992.23 million. Pentair had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 21.35%. Pentair’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This is a boost from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.97%.

PNR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Pentair from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. KeyCorp raised Pentair from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Pentair from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Pentair from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.13.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

