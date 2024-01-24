Peoples Bancorp Inc. (PEBO) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 2nd

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a dividend of 0.39 per share by the bank on Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd.

Peoples Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Peoples Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 40.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Peoples Bancorp to earn $3.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.2%.

Peoples Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PEBO opened at $31.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Peoples Bancorp has a 1-year low of $23.05 and a 1-year high of $34.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Peoples Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PEBO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $116.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.95 million. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 22.51%. Research analysts anticipate that Peoples Bancorp will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Peoples Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at Peoples Bancorp

In other Peoples Bancorp news, Director Carol A. Schneeberger sold 1,000 shares of Peoples Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total value of $30,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $969,515.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Mark Augenstein sold 995 shares of Peoples Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total value of $29,710.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,129.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carol A. Schneeberger sold 1,000 shares of Peoples Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total value of $30,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $969,515.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,995 shares of company stock valued at $92,401 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Peoples Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Peoples Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Peoples Bancorp by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Peoples Bancorp by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,521 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Peoples Bancorp by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,289 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

About Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and governmental deposits; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

Featured Articles

