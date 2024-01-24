Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $2.52

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.52 and last traded at $2.52, with a volume of 1458921 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.64.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WOOF. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $4.50 to $3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Petco Health and Wellness from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $3.11 price target on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.80.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.07). Petco Health and Wellness had a positive return on equity of 0.73% and a negative net margin of 19.89%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gary S. Briggs bought 30,000 shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.33 per share, for a total transaction of $99,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 70,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,383.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter worth about $128,843,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 2,109.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,305,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,812,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110,147 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 598.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,142,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,966,000 after buying an additional 2,692,542 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the second quarter valued at $21,579,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the fourth quarter valued at $21,521,000. 48.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

