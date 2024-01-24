Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Trading Up 7.5%

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) was up 7.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.74 and last traded at $2.74. Approximately 1,566,992 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 5,037,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.55.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WOOF shares. Wedbush cut their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $4.50 to $3.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Petco Health and Wellness from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Petco Health and Wellness presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.80.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.62.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.07). Petco Health and Wellness had a positive return on equity of 0.73% and a negative net margin of 19.89%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gary S. Briggs acquired 30,000 shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.33 per share, with a total value of $99,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 70,085 shares in the company, valued at $233,383.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 2nd quarter valued at $21,579,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 27,234.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 218,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 217,874 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 146.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 96,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 57,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.54% of the company’s stock.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

