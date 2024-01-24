Petershill Partners (LON:PHLL) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Petershill Partners (LON:PHLL – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 200 ($2.54) price objective on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 213 ($2.71) price target on shares of Petershill Partners in a research note on Monday, December 4th.

LON:PHLL traded up GBX 4.60 ($0.06) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 173.40 ($2.20). 726,049 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,484,490. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17,340.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.55. Petershill Partners has a 52 week low of GBX 140 ($1.78) and a 52 week high of GBX 183.80 ($2.34). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.49, a quick ratio of 6.11 and a current ratio of 2.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 156.97 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 158.39.

Petershill Partners PLC operates as a general partner solutions investment firm. It provides capital and strategic support to asset managers through minority stake acquisitions. The company was formerly known as Delta Epsilon plc and changed its name to Petershill Partners PLC in September 2, 2021. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

