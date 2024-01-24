Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by Centric Wealth Management

Centric Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up about 1.0% of Centric Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at $43,000. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PFE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.22.

Pfizer Stock Performance

PFE traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.33. 38,316,262 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,968,859. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.20. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.76 and a 1-year high of $45.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.77 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pfizer

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.47 per share, for a total transaction of $79,410.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $238,230. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

