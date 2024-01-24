PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on PGTI. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of PGT Innovations from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of PGT Innovations from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $37.25.

Get PGT Innovations alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on PGT Innovations

PGT Innovations Price Performance

PGTI opened at $41.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.42. PGT Innovations has a 52-week low of $19.74 and a 52-week high of $41.97.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The firm had revenue of $399.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.79 million. As a group, analysts predict that PGT Innovations will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total value of $80,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,334,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,732,984.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PGT Innovations

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGTI. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in PGT Innovations in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,665,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in PGT Innovations by 1,091.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 906,779 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,089,000 after purchasing an additional 830,693 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in PGT Innovations by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,859,162 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $206,646,000 after purchasing an additional 610,447 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in PGT Innovations in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,689,000. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new position in PGT Innovations in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,880,000. 82.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PGT Innovations

(Get Free Report)

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries manufactures and supplies impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PGT Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGT Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.