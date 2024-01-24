Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Acquired by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,049 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,677 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 950.0% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. 79.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Philip Morris International stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.40. The stock had a trading volume of 641,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,034,961. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.23 and a twelve month high of $105.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.12.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 100.97%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. UBS Group downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $86.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.65.

Insider Activity at Philip Morris International

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $942,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 198,447 shares in the company, valued at $18,703,629.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

