Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Acquires 5,474 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 279,332 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,474 shares during the quarter. HCA Healthcare makes up 1.8% of Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $68,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 92.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of HCA traded down $3.93 on Wednesday, reaching $280.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 805,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,048,357. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.06, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.99. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $215.96 and a 12-month high of $304.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $266.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $261.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($0.06). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 2,040.32%. The firm had revenue of $16.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.77 billion. Research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $254.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $297.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on HCA

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.