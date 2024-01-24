Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Boosts Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,573 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in NIKE were worth $15,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in NIKE by 100,067.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,922,059,328 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $212,137,688,000 after buying an additional 1,920,140,487 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 139,649.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,813,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,967,325,000 after acquiring an additional 16,801,276 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $1,345,203,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in NIKE by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,594,561,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of NIKE by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,826,102 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $10,245,217,000 after buying an additional 5,917,963 shares in the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,323,584. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NKE traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.26. The stock had a trading volume of 4,827,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,592,934. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.93. The company has a market capitalization of $154.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.85. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.66 and a 52 week high of $131.31.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 10.28%. NIKE's revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 43.27%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NKE. Williams Trading upgraded shares of NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $139.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.62.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

