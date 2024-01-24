Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Buys 1,309 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $13,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VO. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000.

NYSEARCA VO traded down $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $229.74. The stock had a trading volume of 405,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,464. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $194.79 and a one year high of $234.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.11.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

