Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Buys 61 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,386 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $11,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in META. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,060 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,443 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Little House Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,404 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.11, for a total transaction of $203,083.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,999,598.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.11, for a total transaction of $203,083.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,999,598.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 47,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.08, for a total transaction of $16,886,075.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 803,247 shares of company stock valued at $272,507,763. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of META stock traded up $6.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $392.01. The stock had a trading volume of 11,379,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,043,231. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $347.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $320.69. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.31 and a 52-week high of $396.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The firm had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on META shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $402.00 to $438.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $367.51.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

