Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Cuts Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc reduced its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,644 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 17,634 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $25,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,972,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,950,761,000 after buying an additional 176,739 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,589,021 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,548,787,000 after buying an additional 109,466 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,451,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,045,055,000 after buying an additional 106,461 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,973,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $807,193,000 after buying an additional 46,890 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 81,305.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,907,328 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $927,896,000 after buying an additional 1,904,985 shares during the period. 74.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on LMT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $513.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $495.08.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of LMT stock traded down $5.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $434.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,148,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,085,828. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $450.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $444.54. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $393.77 and a 12-month high of $508.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.51.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.26 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.96 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 75.46%. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.79 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 46.04%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

