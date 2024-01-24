Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Grows Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,282 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $18,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.1% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at $1,162,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 10.0% in the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at $515,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at $701,000. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UPS shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $177.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.26.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded down $2.63 on Wednesday, reaching $157.43. 1,730,723 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,179,705. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.68 and a fifty-two week high of $197.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $155.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $21.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 43.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.59%.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

