Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Has $14.65 Million Stock Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,425 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,590 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc owned approximately 0.11% of Snap-on worth $14,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SNA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Snap-on during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,490,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Snap-on during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,803,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Snap-on by 7,194.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 241,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,551,000 after buying an additional 237,843 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Snap-on during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,262,000. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Snap-on during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,847,000. 83.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Snap-on from $328.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $298.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP June C. Lemerand sold 3,600 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.38, for a total transaction of $984,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $531,450.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 1,435 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.91, for a total transaction of $416,020.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,113,978.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP June C. Lemerand sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.38, for a total value of $984,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,450.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,998 shares of company stock valued at $21,666,210 over the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Snap-on Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:SNA traded down $2.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $286.31. The stock had a trading volume of 82,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,612. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12 month low of $226.68 and a 12 month high of $297.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $282.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $271.59. The company has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.02.

Snap-on Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. This is a boost from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 40.39%.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

See Also

