Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Has $25.79 Million Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc grew its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,876 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in American Express were worth $25,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in American Express in the second quarter worth $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the third quarter worth $29,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the third quarter worth $33,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in American Express by 2,142.9% in the third quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 314 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AXP traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $186.32. 1,787,543 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,839,302. The company has a market cap of $135.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. American Express has a twelve month low of $140.91 and a twelve month high of $189.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.51%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total value of $1,802,221.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 88,376 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,040,295.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $3,536,276.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,646 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $21,149,991.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AXP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of American Express from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler Companies raised shares of American Express to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.21.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

