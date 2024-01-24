Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Has $33.69 Million Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,500 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for about 0.9% of Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $33,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $421,451.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,103.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total value of $38,997.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,858,334.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $421,451.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,067,103.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,114 shares of company stock valued at $966,456 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of Home Depot stock traded down $2.88 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $347.90. 2,213,280 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,072,228. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $336.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $320.48. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.26 and a twelve month high of $362.96. The company has a market cap of $346.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.97.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.06. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 1,339.65%. The business had revenue of $37.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on HD. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $356.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $351.31.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

