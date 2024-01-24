Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Increases Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,232 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $24,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Quaker Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $365,000. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $836,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 14.3% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 59,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,011,000 after purchasing an additional 7,382 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTI traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $241.74. The stock had a trading volume of 2,475,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,622,004. The firm has a market cap of $340.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $190.18 and a 12 month high of $242.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $232.34 and a 200 day moving average of $223.26.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

