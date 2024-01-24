Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Purchases 19,179 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 21.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,179 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $30,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,548,447,000 after purchasing an additional 424,533,112 shares in the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 27,779.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 21,834,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,164,000 after purchasing an additional 21,755,906 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,185,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,596,835,000 after purchasing an additional 499,927 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,332,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,889,000 after buying an additional 178,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $918,324,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $2.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $323.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 867,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,411. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $224.00 and a 12-month high of $325.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $305.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $289.84. The stock has a market cap of $106.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

