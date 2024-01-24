Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Sells 3,379 Shares of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lowered its holdings in shares of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 332,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,379 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc owned 0.06% of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF worth $14,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 263,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,927 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in shares of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 176,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,679,000 after acquiring an additional 5,871 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 122,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,651,000 after acquiring an additional 3,231 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 111,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,125,000 after buying an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period.

Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF Stock Performance

Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.03. The company had a trading volume of 49,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,841. The firm has a market cap of $263.37 million, a P/E ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 0.86. Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a 1 year low of $41.26 and a 1 year high of $47.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.30.

Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF Announces Dividend

Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th were issued a $0.0234 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%.

The VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (VSDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Victory Dividend Accelerator index. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying US large- and mid-cap stocks with a high likelihood of future dividend growth. VSDA was launched on Apr 18, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

