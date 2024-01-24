Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Sells 8,439 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lessened its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 111,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,439 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $11,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 455.6% in the 2nd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 69.2% during the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 380.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:VYM traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $112.10. 905,683 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,288,034. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.40 and its 200-day moving average is $106.88. The firm has a market cap of $51.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $98.40 and a twelve month high of $112.69.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

