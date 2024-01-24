Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 268,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,800 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $20,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 140,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,985,000 after buying an additional 12,546 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $838,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 43,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,389,000 after buying an additional 7,311 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 51,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,020,000 after buying an additional 17,614 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,338,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,065,692. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.82 and a 200-day moving average of $75.84. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.43 and a 12-month high of $77.70.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.231 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

