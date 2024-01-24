Piper Sandler Cuts Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Price Target to $33.00

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 33.44% from the company’s current price.

CTRA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup upgraded Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coterra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on CTRA

Coterra Energy Price Performance

CTRA opened at $24.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.23. Coterra Energy has a 1 year low of $22.25 and a 1 year high of $29.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.85.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 33.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Analysts forecast that Coterra Energy will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Coterra Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $2,472,575,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,493,855,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Coterra Energy by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,559,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,640,000 after purchasing an additional 64,835 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Coterra Energy by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,080,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,980,000 after acquiring an additional 235,636 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Coterra Energy by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,945,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,329,000 after acquiring an additional 544,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

About Coterra Energy

(Get Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.