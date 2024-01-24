Piper Sandler Cuts Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) Price Target to $39.00

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $44.00 to $39.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.98% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NOG. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Oil and Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.60.

Shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.92. 358,746 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,177,776. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.39. Northern Oil and Gas has a twelve month low of $25.56 and a twelve month high of $43.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $313.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.98 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 38.96% and a return on equity of 49.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Northern Oil and Gas will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 1,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total transaction of $52,367.04. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 58,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,188,731.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 1,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total transaction of $52,367.04. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 58,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,188,731.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total transaction of $133,612.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,825 shares in the company, valued at $7,867,994.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,772 shares of company stock worth $209,680 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOG. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 259.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 1,349.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 24.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the third quarter valued at $67,000. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

