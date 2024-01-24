Piper Sandler Lowers Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target to $201.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by analysts at Piper Sandler from $206.00 to $201.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 32.70% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $198.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $171.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.18.

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $151.47 on Wednesday. Diamondback Energy has a twelve month low of $119.01 and a twelve month high of $171.40. The firm has a market cap of $27.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $153.65 and a 200 day moving average of $152.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 38.84% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will post 18.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 264.3% during the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 204 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 232.8% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

