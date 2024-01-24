Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.80-$0.95 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $930-$970 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.00 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on PLXS. Sidoti cut Plexus from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Plexus in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Plexus from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Plexus in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Plexus currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $104.50.

Get Plexus alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PLXS

Plexus Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PLXS traded down $0.84 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.66. 135,322 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,376. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.67 and its 200-day moving average is $99.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Plexus has a 1-year low of $83.84 and a 1-year high of $114.06.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Plexus had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 3.30%. Plexus’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Plexus will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Plexus

In other Plexus news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,117,925. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $1,263,860 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plexus

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLXS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Plexus by 680.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Plexus by 294.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Plexus in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Plexus by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Plexus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. Institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

About Plexus

(Get Free Report)

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.