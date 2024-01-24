Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Price Target Lowered to $3.50 at Susquehanna

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Susquehanna from $4.50 to $3.50 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective points to a potential downside of 0.28% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on PLUG. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Plug Power from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $3.00 target price (down previously from $3.50) on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Plug Power from $78.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Plug Power from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.34.

Get Plug Power alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Plug Power

Plug Power Stock Performance

NASDAQ PLUG traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.51. 88,949,670 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,249,605. Plug Power has a 1 year low of $2.26 and a 1 year high of $18.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.65.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.15). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 24.18% and a negative net margin of 106.74%. The company had revenue of $198.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Plug Power will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Plug Power

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Plug Power during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its holdings in Plug Power by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 26,469 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 8,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT raised its holdings in Plug Power by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT now owns 520,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after buying an additional 100,848 shares during the last quarter. 49.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Plug Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including liquid green hydrogen production, storage and handling, transportation, and dispensing infrastructure.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.