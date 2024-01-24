Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) PT Lowered to $8.00

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by stock analysts at B. Riley from $18.00 to $8.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. B. Riley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 112.77% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on PLUG. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Plug Power from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Plug Power from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 10th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $78.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Plug Power from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $12.50 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.47.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Plug Power
Plug Power Trading Up 1.1 %
Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.15). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 106.74% and a negative return on equity of 24.18%. The business had revenue of $198.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Plug Power will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plug Power
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLUG. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. SCP Investment LP boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 19,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 2nd quarter worth $605,000. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT now owns 606,377 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,300,000 after purchasing an additional 183,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 187,248 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 38,647 shares in the last quarter. 49.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Plug Power
Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including liquid green hydrogen production, storage and handling, transportation, and dispensing infrastructure.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Plug Power
- How to Invest in Artificial Intelligence
- Will leverage and pricing power drive Netflix to a record high?
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Is it a logical time to buy Logitech?
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- 3 just-upgraded energy stocks to put on your radar
Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.