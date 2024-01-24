Popular (BPOP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.42 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.09. Popular had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The firm had revenue of $693.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Popular to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Popular alerts:

Popular Price Performance

NASDAQ:BPOP opened at $82.17 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 0.86. Popular has a 12 month low of $49.34 and a 12 month high of $83.01.

Popular Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Popular

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is an increase from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 6th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.36%.

In related news, EVP Camille Burckhart sold 7,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.58, for a total transaction of $555,747.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,130,435.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Popular

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Popular by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Popular by 51.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Popular by 65.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,021 shares of the bank’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Popular in the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Popular by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,278 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BPOP. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Popular in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Popular from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Popular in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Popular in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Popular has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.14.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Popular

Popular Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.