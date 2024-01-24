Portmeirion Group (LON:PMP) Hits New 52-Week Low at $213.00

Portmeirion Group PLC (LON:PMP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 213 ($2.71) and last traded at GBX 221 ($2.81), with a volume of 7669 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 225 ($2.86).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Portmeirion Group in a research note on Thursday, October 19th.

The company has a market cap of £30.92 million, a PE ratio of 647.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 273.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 280.39.

Portmeirion Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes ceramics, home fragrances, and associated homeware products in the United Kingdom, the United States, South Korea, and internationally. It offers tableware, cookware, giftware, glassware, and accessories under the Portmeirion, Spode, Wax Lyrical, Royal Worcester, Nambé, and Pimpernel brand names.

