Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $100.86.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on POST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Post in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Post in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Post in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Post in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company.

Shares of POST stock opened at $92.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 0.64. Post has a 52-week low of $78.85 and a 52-week high of $98.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.83 and its 200 day moving average is $86.80.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Post had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 4.31%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Post will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Nicolas Catoggio sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.11, for a total value of $344,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,480,896.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ellen F. Harshman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total transaction of $43,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,498.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicolas Catoggio sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.11, for a total transaction of $344,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,263 shares in the company, valued at $6,480,896.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,700 shares of company stock worth $659,914 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POST. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Post by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Post by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 44,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Post by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Post by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA lifted its holdings in Post by 4.2% in the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

