PotCoin (POT) Price Hits $0.0020

PotCoin (POT) traded down 22.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. Over the last week, PotCoin has traded 12.3% lower against the US dollar. PotCoin has a market cap of $266,122.06 and approximately $5.24 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PotCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.83 or 0.00164738 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00010158 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00014567 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000359 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000111 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002496 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PotCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PotCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.