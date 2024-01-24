Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) Shares Gap Down to $23.31

Shares of Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.31, but opened at $22.75. Premier Financial shares last traded at $22.17, with a volume of 10,417 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PFC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Premier Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Premier Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $774.27 million, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.32.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $67.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.04 million. Premier Financial had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 26.28%. On average, research analysts forecast that Premier Financial Corp. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Premier Financial news, Director Donald P. Hileman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total value of $30,885.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,063,241.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PFC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Premier Financial by 365.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 766.2% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 149.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Premier Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Premier Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. 65.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. It offers demand, checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposits and certificates of deposit account registry service; and investment products. The company also provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial, construction, home improvement and home equity, and consumer loans.

