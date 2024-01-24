Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Receives $27.10 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.10.

PINC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays began coverage on Premier in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Premier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Premier from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on Premier from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PINC opened at $22.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.60. Premier has a 12 month low of $18.89 and a 12 month high of $33.76.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.04. Premier had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $318.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.43 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Premier will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.76%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Premier by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Premier by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 806,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,705,000 after acquiring an additional 6,673 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Premier by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Premier by 3,921.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 6,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Premier by 1,174.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 12,240 shares during the period. 66.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

