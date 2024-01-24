Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) Shares Sold by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 26.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,944 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PFG. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the first quarter worth $51,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 25.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 7,292 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 55.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 5,657 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $1,345,000. 70.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFG stock opened at $79.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $65.17 and a one year high of $93.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.35.

Principal Financial Group ( NYSE:PFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.07. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to an “inline” rating and increased their target price for the company from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.00.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

