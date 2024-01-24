Private Advisor Group LLC Has $7.47 Million Holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Free Report) by 6.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 135,404 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,450 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $7,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 114,670.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,338,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,515,000 after acquiring an additional 6,333,242 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 99,241.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,815,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814,125 shares during the period. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the second quarter valued at about $13,407,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the third quarter valued at about $8,821,000. Finally, Kraft Davis & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the second quarter valued at about $8,726,000.

NYSEARCA:LIT opened at $44.04 on Wednesday. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $43.03 and a 1 year high of $72.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.98.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

