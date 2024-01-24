Private Advisor Group LLC Has $7.75 Million Position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 324,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181,852 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF were worth $7,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 1,078.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,593,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373,669 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,997,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,280,000 after acquiring an additional 15,011 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,958,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,422,000 after acquiring an additional 248,332 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,524,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,849,000 after acquiring an additional 264,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,461,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,334,000 after acquiring an additional 324,359 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF stock opened at $24.55 on Wednesday. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.45 and a one year high of $24.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.21.

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

