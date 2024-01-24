Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 1,675 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,761 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.29% of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF worth $9,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 1,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 11,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOOV stock opened at $167.93 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $164.23 and a 200 day moving average of $157.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $137.63 and a 1 year high of $169.37.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.