Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 20,229 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 36.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,229 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $8,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its position in shares of General Electric by 159.8% in the 2nd quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,455,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $159,832,000 after acquiring an additional 895,000 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 51,152.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 22,551 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,493,000 after buying an additional 22,507 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,057,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 92.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 160,617 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $17,644,000 after buying an additional 77,116 shares during the period. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 246,785 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,282,000 after buying an additional 58,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of GE stock opened at $129.95 on Wednesday. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $77.47 and a fifty-two week high of $132.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $124.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $141.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.35.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. General Electric had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 14.38%. The business had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. General Electric’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.43.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

