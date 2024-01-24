Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 2,478 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,478 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $9,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GSLC. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 19.0% in the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,795,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,954,000 after purchasing an additional 765,160 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,418,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,427,000 after purchasing an additional 40,064 shares during the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,968,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,819,000 after purchasing an additional 17,485 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 72.9% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,682,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,867,000 after purchasing an additional 709,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,078,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,110,000 after purchasing an additional 10,445 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSLC opened at $95.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.22 and its 200-day moving average is $88.54. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $75.92 and a 52-week high of $95.92.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

