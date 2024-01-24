Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 39,945 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 26.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 111,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,945 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $7,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. FMR LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF stock opened at $71.94 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.93. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.17. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $59.67 and a 12-month high of $75.02.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

