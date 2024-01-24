Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $182.35

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $182.35 and last traded at $179.17, with a volume of 453180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $170.32.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Raymond James cut Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Citigroup raised Progressive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Progressive from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.56.

The company has a market capitalization of $104.86 billion, a PE ratio of 39.03, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.44%.

In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total transaction of $14,660,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 465,735 shares in the company, valued at $75,863,574.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total transaction of $14,660,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,863,574.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total transaction of $665,662.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,233,331.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 114,862 shares of company stock valued at $18,747,693. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 3.9% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,263,862 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $176,056,000 after purchasing an additional 47,658 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 155,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,651,000 after acquiring an additional 7,268 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 3.3% in the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 10,644 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,189,000. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Progressive by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 79,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,550,000 after purchasing an additional 4,413 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

