Prom Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $94.87 Million (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. Over the last week, Prom has traded down 14.1% against the US dollar. One Prom token can now be bought for about $5.20 or 0.00012970 BTC on popular exchanges. Prom has a market capitalization of $94.87 million and approximately $2.39 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005410 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00017964 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00022850 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40,048.71 or 0.99928616 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00011384 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.49 or 0.00208334 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000067 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000057 BTC.

About Prom

Prom (PROM) is a token. It launched on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official website is prom.io.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 5.15972418 USD and is down -3.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 56 active market(s) with $6,616,097.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

