ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM) Hits New 12-Month High at $58.85

ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $58.85 and last traded at $58.85, with a volume of 20128 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.94.

ProShares Ultra Technology Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Technology

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROM. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology by 1,931.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 7,727 shares during the last quarter.

About ProShares Ultra Technology

ProShares Ultra Technology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the technology industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include those involved in computers and office equipment, software, communications technology, semiconductors, diversified technology services and Internet services.

