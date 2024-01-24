ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Shares Purchased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Free Report) by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,052 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,514 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ were worth $1,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SQQQ. Lane Generational LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,549,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 74.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 6,575 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Trellus Management Company LLC boosted its position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the second quarter valued at about $2,836,000.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Stock Performance
Shares of SQQQ traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.85. 32,189,350 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,357,008. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 1-year low of $11.83 and a 1-year high of $45.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.47.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Cuts Dividend
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Company Profile
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ
- How and Why to Invest in Oil Stocks
- Will leverage and pricing power drive Netflix to a record high?
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Is it a logical time to buy Logitech?
- What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
- 3 just-upgraded energy stocks to put on your radar
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.