ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Shares Purchased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Free Report) by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,052 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,514 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ were worth $1,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SQQQ. Lane Generational LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,549,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 74.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 6,575 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Trellus Management Company LLC boosted its position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the second quarter valued at about $2,836,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of SQQQ traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.85. 32,189,350 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,357,008. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 1-year low of $11.83 and a 1-year high of $45.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.47.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Cuts Dividend

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.283 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.55%.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Featured Stories

