PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 167,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the previous session’s volume of 313,657 shares.The stock last traded at $14.95 and had previously closed at $14.89.

PUBM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on PubMatic from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet raised shares of PubMatic from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

The company has a market cap of $761.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 500.33 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.83.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $63.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.46 million. PubMatic had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 1.53%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Paulina Klimenko sold 2,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $35,428.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,922. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 7,500 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total value of $114,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paulina Klimenko sold 2,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $35,428.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,922. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,430 shares of company stock valued at $1,509,285 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PUBM. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in PubMatic during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of PubMatic by 135.3% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its position in PubMatic by 48.6% during the third quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in PubMatic by 225.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PubMatic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. 39.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides custom management tools and performance optimization insights; Openwrap OTT, a prebid-powered unified bidding solution; and Openwrap SDK, an enterprise-grade management tools and analytics.

