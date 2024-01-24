Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Price Target Increased to $47.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.45% from the stock’s previous close.

PSTG has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Pure Storage from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Pure Storage from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. TheStreet raised Pure Storage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.94.

Pure Storage Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PSTG opened at $40.71 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.12 and a 200-day moving average of $36.23. The firm has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a PE ratio of 214.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.82. Pure Storage has a twelve month low of $22.14 and a twelve month high of $42.08.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $762.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pure Storage will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Pure Storage news, Director Gregory Tomb sold 8,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total value of $275,691.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,808.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 16,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $600,802.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,065,278.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gregory Tomb sold 8,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total value of $275,691.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,808.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSTG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 98,387.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 19,091,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $702,958,000 after buying an additional 19,072,361 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Pure Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $90,143,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Pure Storage by 24.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,091,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807,489 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Pure Storage by 5,725.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,614,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,520,000 after buying an additional 1,587,116 shares during the period. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,678,000. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pure Storage Company Profile



Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

