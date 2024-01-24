PureTech Health (NASDAQ:PRTC) Stock Price Up 9.4%

PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC – Get Free Report) rose 9.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $27.00 and last traded at $26.80. Approximately 2,925 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 5,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.50.

PureTech Health Stock Up 3.1 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.66.

Get PureTech Health alerts:

Institutional Trading of PureTech Health

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PureTech Health stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,632 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in PureTech Health were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About PureTech Health

PureTech Health plc, a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of biotechnology and pharmaceutical solutions in the United States. The company is developing LYT-100, currently under Phase 3 stage, to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF); and LYT-200, a IgG4 monoclonal antibody, currently under Phase 1/2 stage, to inhibit the activity of galectin-9 for treating solid tumors and hematological malignancies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PureTech Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureTech Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.