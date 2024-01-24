Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $1.25 price objective on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 52.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on PRPL. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating on shares of Purple Innovation in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Purple Innovation in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

Get Purple Innovation alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on PRPL

Purple Innovation Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PRPL opened at $0.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Purple Innovation has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $6.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.62.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.16). Purple Innovation had a negative return on equity of 34.97% and a negative net margin of 32.39%. The business had revenue of $140.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.41 million. Equities analysts predict that Purple Innovation will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Purple Innovation

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Purple Innovation in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 51.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,409 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Purple Innovation during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 50.0% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Purple Innovation

(Get Free Report)

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. The company also offers bases, foundations, sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, blankets, and duvets, as well as pet beds. It markets and sells its products through its e-commerce online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through Purple retail showrooms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Purple Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purple Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.